Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,856,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,419,000 after acquiring an additional 704,790 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,825,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,440 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,675,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,498,000 after purchasing an additional 324,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,148,379,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,440,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,616,000 after buying an additional 112,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $336.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.89 and its 200 day moving average is $331.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $458.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Key Headlines Impacting Elevance Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: MSN published a bullish take highlighting two reasons to like ELV (and one caution). The piece frames the company’s recent operational strength and valuation as positives that support the stock’s move higher. 2 reasons to like ELV (and 1 not so much)

MSN published a bullish take highlighting two reasons to like ELV (and one caution). The piece frames the company’s recent operational strength and valuation as positives that support the stock’s move higher. Positive Sentiment: Recent reported results: ELV beat Q3/Q4 consensus on EPS ($3.33 vs. $3.10) and posted ~9.6% revenue growth year-over-year; management set FY2026 EPS guidance around $25.50 — these items underpin investor confidence in near-term profitability and support valuation (PE ~13.4).

Recent reported results: ELV beat Q3/Q4 consensus on EPS ($3.33 vs. $3.10) and posted ~9.6% revenue growth year-over-year; management set FY2026 EPS guidance around $25.50 — these items underpin investor confidence in near-term profitability and support valuation (PE ~13.4). Neutral Sentiment: Zacks issued a mixture of tweaks to quarterly models — it raised a few near‑term quarter estimates (e.g., Q4 2027 and Q3 2027 uplift) while leaving a “Hold” rating in place. Those isolated raises offer limited upside until broader guidance/trajectory is confirmed.

Zacks issued a mixture of tweaks to quarterly models — it raised a few near‑term quarter estimates (e.g., Q4 2027 and Q3 2027 uplift) while leaving a “Hold” rating in place. Those isolated raises offer limited upside until broader guidance/trajectory is confirmed. Negative Sentiment: Zacks materially trimmed several near‑term and full‑year forecasts: FY2026 down to ~$25.53 (from ~$29.01) and FY2027 to ~$28.40 (from ~$31.89), plus multiple Q1/Q2 quarter cuts. The cuts reduce forward EPS expectations and could weigh on the stock if other analysts follow suit or if management doesn’t reaffirm stronger guidance.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $431.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Elevance Health from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $401.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $332.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

