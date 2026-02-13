Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,161 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of FormFactor worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in FormFactor by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 26.3% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,404,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,585,000 after buying an additional 500,156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after buying an additional 86,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,715,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and constructive guidance — FormFactor reported better-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS and set Q1 FY2026 guidance of $0.41–$0.49, which supports analyst upgrades and underpins recent buyer interest. MarketBeat – FORM company page

Q4 beat and constructive guidance — FormFactor reported better-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS and set Q1 FY2026 guidance of $0.41–$0.49, which supports analyst upgrades and underpins recent buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and momentum coverage — Several brokers raised targets or upgraded coverage after results (Citigroup, Stifel, TD Cowen, others) and Zacks ran a momentum feature highlighting FORM, which can attract retail and quant buying. Zacks article

Analyst and momentum coverage — Several brokers raised targets or upgraded coverage after results (Citigroup, Stifel, TD Cowen, others) and Zacks ran a momentum feature highlighting FORM, which can attract retail and quant buying. Neutral Sentiment: Conference participation — FormFactor flagged upcoming investor conference appearances, which could provide additional management commentary or reaffirm guidance but are not immediate revenue drivers. GlobeNewswire release

Conference participation — FormFactor flagged upcoming investor conference appearances, which could provide additional management commentary or reaffirm guidance but are not immediate revenue drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting anomaly — Public short-interest prints show 0 shares (0.0 days to cover), which appears to be a reporting artifact; not actionable until exchanges clarify. Monitor formal short-interest updates for any real squeeze risk.

Short-interest reporting anomaly — Public short-interest prints show 0 shares (0.0 days to cover), which appears to be a reporting artifact; not actionable until exchanges clarify. Monitor formal short-interest updates for any real squeeze risk. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider/director selling — Multiple directors sold sizable blocks (sales at roughly $91–$96 per share across Feb. 9–11), materially reducing several positions. Aggregate director selling raises the risk of near-term supply pressure or signals tax/liquidity-driven exits. InsiderTrades alert

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Itau BBA Securities raised FormFactor to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price objective on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 7,431 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $697,325.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,399.84. The trade was a 19.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. White sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $500,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,253.20. The trade was a 29.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,001 shares of company stock worth $7,348,073. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $93.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.77 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.50.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $215.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.29 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. Analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

