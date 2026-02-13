Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF $IUS

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 44,648.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after purchasing an additional 624,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 684,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after buying an additional 306,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,162,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 372.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 70,871 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,408,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Down 1.2%

IUS stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.