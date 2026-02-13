Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $933,000 Stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,160 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBCG. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 221.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 838.0% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $132,000.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

FBCG opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.