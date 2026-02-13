OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OASC) Short Interest Update

OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OASC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,130 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the January 15th total of 13,639 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OASC. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Plan A Wealth LLC grew its holdings in OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF by 655.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter.

OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OASC opened at $30.66 on Friday. OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.31.

OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF Announces Dividend

About OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1572 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 53.0%.

The OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (OASC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in 200 small-cap companies in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, value-based screening process. OASC was launched on Jun 13, 2024 and is issued by Oneascent.

