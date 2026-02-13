Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $16,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.6%

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 7.11. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 138.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

See Also

