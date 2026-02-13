Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 107,852 shares, a growth of 399.3% from the January 15th total of 21,599 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,747 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,747 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGH. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JGH opened at $12.91 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE: JGH) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in high-yield debt securities issued by non-U.S. corporations. Established in 2007 and managed by Nuveen Asset Management, the fund offers investors exposure to global credit markets with a focus on higher-yielding instruments. The fund’s strategy aims to balance income generation with diversification across various sectors and geographies outside of the United States.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes a mix of high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans and, from time to time, convertible securities.

