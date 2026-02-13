NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Up 106.1% in January

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,701,762 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the January 15th total of 1,310,881 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,306,602 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,306,602 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NBY opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.14. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 2,331.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 1,205,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $35,000. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel, non-antibiotic anti-infective products designed to regulate the innate immune response. Leveraging its proprietary Aganocide® Technology, the company’s synthetic antimicrobial compounds target and neutralize pathogens without contributing to antibiotic resistance. NovaBay’s research and development efforts concentrate on ophthalmic, dermatological and wound care applications, aiming to address unmet needs in infection control and inflammation management.

The company’s primary commercial products include Avenova®, an eyelid and lash cleaning solution indicated for managing chronic blepharitis and meibomian gland dysfunction, and NeutroPhase®, a pure hypochlorous acid wound and skin cleanser used in acute and chronic wound irrigation.

