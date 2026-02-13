Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Shares Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.55.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

