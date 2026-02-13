Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.7429.

NEXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $5.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEXA

Nexa Resources Trading Down 9.0%

Institutional Trading of Nexa Resources

NEXA stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $134,000.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexa Resources SA is a Brazil-based metals and mining company with a primary focus on zinc and copper. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NEXA, the firm develops, extracts and processes mineral resources for industrial applications worldwide. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nexa is a leading participant in Latin America’s mining sector with a diversified portfolio of upstream and downstream operations.

The company’s operations span multiple mining and smelting complexes in Brazil’s Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso regions, as well as in Peru’s coastal and Andean zones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.