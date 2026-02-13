New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $97,000 Position in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. $GRDN

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) by 98.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,524 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 65.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 133,715 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the second quarter valued at $75,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,351,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 214,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 37,840 shares in the last quarter.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE GRDN opened at $33.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.96. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $37.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guardian Pharmacy Services ( NYSE:GRDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 2.90%.The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens raised their price target on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

