New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.41. 6,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 22,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.2%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that seeks to provide shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns through the acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage-related assets. The company primarily invests in agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential whole loans, mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and related derivative instruments. By combining a range of mortgage asset classes, New York Mortgage Trust aims to capitalize on opportunities across the credit spectrum and under varying interest rate environments.

In addition to its core RMBS holdings, the company pursues investments in private-label residential securities, home equity loans and other structured products tied to U.S.

