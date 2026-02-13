New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 145,348 Cantaloupe, Inc. $CTLP

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,348 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Cantaloupe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTLP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 136.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 55.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 41.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $763.74 million, a P/E ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLP. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Cantaloupe, Inc (NASDAQ: CTLP), formerly known as USA Technologies, is a provider of cashless payment and point-of-sale solutions for the unattended retail market. The company develops and distributes IoT-enabled hardware and software that enable vending machines, kiosks, micro markets, laundry machines and other self-service devices to accept credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless payments. Its ePort® terminals integrate with back-end systems to process transactions securely and comply with the latest EMV and PCI standards.

At the core of Cantaloupe’s offering is its cloud-based ePort Connect® platform, which facilitates real-time remote monitoring, device management and data analytics.

