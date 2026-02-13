New South Capital Management Inc. Purchases 31,694 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,918,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma accounts for approximately 4.7% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Royalty Pharma worth $102,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 868.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 389.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma PLC has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $45.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $621.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 114,954 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $4,924,629.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,960.48. The trade was a 82.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 132,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $5,077,212.84. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,309,216 shares of company stock valued at $52,015,364. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

