New South Capital Management Inc. Purchases 31,694 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,918,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma accounts for approximately 4.7% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Royalty Pharma worth $102,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 868.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 389.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised full‑year 2026 portfolio‑receipts guidance to $3,275–$3,425M and highlighted record FY‑2025 portfolio receipts of $3,254M (18% Q4 growth, 16% FY). The company also generated strong operating cash flow in Q4, supporting capital deployment and buyback/dividend optionality. Royalty Pharma Reports Q4 and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: EPS beat: Royalty reported $1.46 EPS vs. consensus ~$1.33, and maintained healthy margins/ROE — a profitability datapoint investors rewarded given the company’s cash generation profile. Q4 2025 earnings call transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary and write‑ups (Seeking Alpha) reaffirm RPRX’s long‑term thesis: visible royalty pipeline, recurring cash flows, and demonstrated deal execution support a “buy” view for investors focused on durable cash yields and growth. Royalty Pharma: Strong Execution And Visible Pipeline
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and the company slide deck are available; management discussed capital allocation and portfolio cadence — useful for modeling timing of receipts but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Q4 2025 Earnings Transcript (Yahoo)
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue/portfolio receipts reporting nuance: reported quarterly revenue ($621.99M) came in well below consensus (~$840M) per multiple outlets — headlines emphasizing “sales below estimates” are the main near‑term negative pressure as investors worry about timing of receipts and lumpy recognition. Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates In Q4 CY2025
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum scrutiny: commentary and valuation pieces note that RPRX’s multiple expanded with recent share gains (PE/PEG elevated versus history), leaving some investors cautious about near‑term downside if execution or receipt timing disappoints. Assessing Royalty Pharma Valuation
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $621.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.
In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 114,954 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $4,924,629.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,960.48. The trade was a 82.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 132,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $5,077,212.84. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,309,216 shares of company stock valued at $52,015,364. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.
Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.
The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.
