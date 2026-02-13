New South Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 158,238 Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 158,238 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,028,000. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Century Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 26.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,341,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,569,000 after acquiring an additional 282,133 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Century Communities by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,832,000 after buying an additional 254,186 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP raised its stake in Century Communities by 280.0% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 285,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter worth $11,000,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 139.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 171,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 99,890 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.58. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $75.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.58%.Century Communities’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.