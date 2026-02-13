Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Murphy USA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Murphy USA has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $28.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $383.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $413.22 and its 200-day moving average is $391.91. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $345.23 and a 12-month high of $523.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.86. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 75.75%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 24,733 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.33, for a total transaction of $9,431,434.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 131,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,963,381.92. This trade represents a 15.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Malynda K. West sold 4,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,721,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,890,325. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 49,354 shares of company stock worth $19,266,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Murphy USA by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 71 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 423.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company’s primary operations center on two retail formats.

