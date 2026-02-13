Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Up 439.9% in January

Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 92,028 shares, an increase of 439.9% from the January 15th total of 17,046 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,824 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,824 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Performance

MRAAY stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Murata Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Murata Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.392-0.392 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and modules, best known for its development and production of ceramic components. Founded in 1944 by Akira Murata and headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture, the company has grown into a leading global supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), ceramic resonators, and a broad range of passive and active electronic parts used across consumer, industrial and automotive electronics.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses passive components (such as capacitors, inductors and filters), sensors and sensing modules, power modules, and RF/wireless communication modules.

