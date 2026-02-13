Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Announces Earnings Results

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.18%.The company had revenue of C$533.88 million during the quarter.
Here are the key takeaways from Mullen Group’s conference call:
- 2025 was “challenging” across all four segments with essentially no organic growth and downward pricing pressure, forcing business units to tighten operations to mitigate market weakness.
- Management completed two acquisitions in 2025 (including taking full ownership of Thrive) that contributed to record revenues, and says the balance sheet is positioned to support further targeted M&A.
- Industry dynamics differ by region — the U.S. is showing tangible capacity tightening and spot-rate improvement, but Canada has not yet seen meaningful tightening and management says March will be a key month to gauge recovery.
- The 2026 plan targets roughly 10% top-line growth driven mainly by recent and planned acquisitions and timing of prior buys, with management forecasting flat LTL, growth in logistics/warehousing and US 3PL, and modest improvement in Specialized/S&I activity.
Mullen Group Stock Down 8.9%
MTL stock opened at C$16.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$11.81 and a 52 week high of C$17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.
