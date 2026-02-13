Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Announces Earnings Results

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.18%.The company had revenue of C$533.88 million during the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Mullen Group’s conference call:

2025 was “challenging” across all four segments with essentially no organic growth and downward pricing pressure, forcing business units to tighten operations to mitigate market weakness.

Management completed two acquisitions in 2025 (including taking full ownership of Thrive) that contributed to record revenues, and says the balance sheet is positioned to support further targeted M&A.

Industry dynamics differ by region — the U.S. is showing tangible capacity tightening and spot-rate improvement, but Canada has not yet seen meaningful tightening and management says March will be a key month to gauge recovery.

The 2026 plan targets roughly 10% top-line growth driven mainly by recent and planned acquisitions and timing of prior buys, with management forecasting flat LTL, growth in logistics/warehousing and US 3PL, and modest improvement in Specialized/S&I activity.

MTL stock opened at C$16.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$11.81 and a 52 week high of C$17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.79.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.95.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.

