Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Maurice Sciammas Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.97, for a total value of $235,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,781.03. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 6th, Maurice Sciammas sold 22,875 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $26,790,285.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Maurice Sciammas sold 3,976 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.23, for a total transaction of $3,559,434.48.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Maurice Sciammas sold 7,034 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.21, for a total transaction of $6,121,057.14.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Maurice Sciammas sold 27,966 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.66, for a total transaction of $24,656,503.56.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,155.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,022.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $945.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $1,250.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 22.07%.The company had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Key Stories Impacting Monolithic Power Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and outlook beat — MPWR reported revenue and EPS above consensus, management signaled book‑to‑bill >1 with backlog into Q3 2026 and highlighted strengthening data‑center demand, supporting multi‑quarter growth expectations. Q4 earnings / call

Q4 results and outlook beat — MPWR reported revenue and EPS above consensus, management signaled book‑to‑bill >1 with backlog into Q3 2026 and highlighted strengthening data‑center demand, supporting multi‑quarter growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised — the company increased the quarterly dividend from $1.56 to $2.00 (annualized $8.00), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning cash to shareholders. Dividend announcement

Dividend raised — the company increased the quarterly dividend from $1.56 to $2.00 (annualized $8.00), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning cash to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and momentum calls — Zacks upgraded MPWR to a strong‑buy and several firms lifted price targets, while earnings estimate revisions have trended higher, which can support further buying interest. Zacks coverage

Analyst upgrades and momentum calls — Zacks upgraded MPWR to a strong‑buy and several firms lifted price targets, while earnings estimate revisions have trended higher, which can support further buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum / growth profiles highlighted by media — multiple outlets profile MPWR as a top growth/momentum pick, which can attract retail and momentum flows but also increase volatility. MSN growth story

Momentum / growth profiles highlighted by media — multiple outlets profile MPWR as a top growth/momentum pick, which can attract retail and momentum flows but also increase volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate — coverage notes the stock has run sharply and now trades at premium multiples; expectations are baked in for continued execution, making shares sensitive to any miss. Valuation analysis

Valuation debate — coverage notes the stock has run sharply and now trades at premium multiples; expectations are baked in for continued execution, making shares sensitive to any miss. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — recent filings show multiple senior insiders sold shares (including CFO Theodore Blegen’s 21,725‑share sale and other EVP/director sales). Large, near‑simultaneous insider exits often weigh on sentiment even if routine or for tax/diversification reasons. SEC/filing links: CFO filing Director filing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,218.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Featured Articles

