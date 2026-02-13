Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MHK traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.39. 1,693,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,273. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.23. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $143.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average is $120.68.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $386,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,643.48. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,006. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Modest beat on the quarter: adjusted EPS of $2.00 topped the Street by $0.02 and revenue of $2.70B slightly exceeded expectations, showing resilience in sales. View Press Release

Analyst estimate revisions are mostly lower: Zacks issued multiple cuts to near-term quarterly and FY2027 EPS (FY2027 now 11.45 vs prior 11.98), trimming expectations for 2026–27 and signaling reduced analyst confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Liquidity and valuation: the company shows healthy current/quick ratios and low leverage (debt/equity ~0.21) with a forward-looking PE near 20 — this supports medium-term stability but limits upside if growth stalls.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,364.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

