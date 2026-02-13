Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Posts Earnings Results

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Mobix Labs had a negative return on equity of 5,149.05% and a negative net margin of 332.21%.The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

Mobix Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOBX opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Mobix Labs has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobix Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mobix Labs news, CFO Keyvan Samini sold 211,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $67,735.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,671,661 shares in the company, valued at $854,931.52. This represents a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mobix Labs

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOBX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mobix Labs by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Mobix Labs by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,383,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mobix Labs by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,596,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,804 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mobix Labs by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 108,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 87,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mobix Labs by 47.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobix Labs Company Profile

Mobix Labs, Inc (NASDAQ: MOBX) is a technology company specializing in device intelligence software and services for the mobile device lifecycle. The company’s core platform enables real-time testing, authentication and diagnostic verification of smartphones and other connected devices. By combining automated testing tools with data analytics, Mobix Labs helps carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and repair centers streamline operations and reduce return rates, fraud and waste.

Mobix Labs offers a suite of products designed to support the full spectrum of device management.

