Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.8850.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBLY shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MBLY

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Stock Down 2.4%

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 465.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $20.18.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 20.70%.The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye’s core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.