Minim (NASDAQ:FIEE) Major Shareholder Corporate Services Lt Elements Purchases 2,138,181 Shares

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIEE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corporate Services Lt Elements bought 2,138,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,758,253.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,119,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,580.70. This represents a 217.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Minim Price Performance

FIEE stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. Minim, Inc. has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $456,800.00, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

Get Minim alerts:

Minim (NASDAQ:FIEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Minim had a negative net margin of 105.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,144.78%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Minim in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIEE

Minim Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minim, Inc (NASDAQ:FIEE) is a technology company specializing in network intelligence and security solutions for service providers, managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprise customers. The company’s core offering is a cloud-based platform that centralizes network management, device monitoring and automated troubleshooting across wired and wireless infrastructure. By leveraging machine learning and analytics, Minim aims to simplify onboarding, optimize performance and reduce operational costs for broadband providers and IT teams.

Minim’s software suite provides real-time visibility into network health, topology mapping and usage metrics, along with integrated security features designed to detect and block threats at the network edge.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.