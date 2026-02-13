Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Michelin in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Michelin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Michelin in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Michelin in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Michelin to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Michelin has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $20.38.

Michelin (OTCMKTS: MGDDY) is a French multinational tire manufacturer founded in 1889 and headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France. Over more than a century the company has grown into one of the world’s leading tiremakers, serving passenger car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle, agricultural, construction and aviation markets. Michelin has a global footprint with manufacturing facilities, research centers and commercial operations across multiple regions to supply OEMs, replacement markets and large commercial fleets.

The company’s core business is the design, manufacture and sale of tires and related products.

