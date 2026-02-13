Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $758.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.08. The firm has a market cap of $355.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $789.81.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.Caterpillar’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $702.00 to $756.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.95.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total transaction of $7,261,081.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,001,197.95. This trade represents a 20.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,545 shares of company stock worth $88,294,733. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

