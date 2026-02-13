Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in RTX by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
RTX stock opened at $201.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $270.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.29. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $206.48.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance remain a near-term catalyst — RTX beat Q4 estimates (EPS and revenue) and set FY‑2026 guidance above consensus, supporting investor expectations for continued margin and cash‑flow improvement.
- Positive Sentiment: Raytheon (an RTX business) demonstrated its Coyote® Block 3 Non‑Kinetic variant successfully defeating multiple drone swarms in a U.S. Army demo — a concrete defense win that supports follow‑on contract and production upside. RTX’s Raytheon’s non-kinetic Coyote variant defeats multiple drone swarms
- Positive Sentiment: Fund commentary from Carillon Tower Advisers highlights improved revenue and earnings growth at RTX, reinforcing institutional investor confidence in the company’s recovery trajectory. Improved Revenue and Earnings Growth Powered RTX Corporation’s (RTX) Performance
- Neutral Sentiment: RTX continues to appear on government program coverage — reporting on unit work for a Pentagon spectrum project highlights ongoing defense services engagement, but near‑term revenue impact is incremental until contract milestones are awarded/recognized. RTX unit details work on Pentagon spectrum project previously awarded in 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Many headlines referencing “RTX” are about Nvidia’s consumer GeForce RTX GPUs (teardowns, reviews, bundles). These are largely irrelevant to RTX Corporation’s (Raytheon/Pratt & Whitney/Collins) fundamentals but can cause newsflow noise. Example: NVIDIA RTX 6000D teardown. NVIDIA RTX 6000D Teardown Reveals 84GB GDDR7 and Cut-Down Blackwell Specs
- Negative Sentiment: Product safety incidents in the consumer GPU press (several reports of GeForce RTX 5090 cards catching fire) generate tech‑sector headlines that could briefly spook retail attention — not directly tied to RTX Corp but worth monitoring for PR/brand noise. MSI GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming X ignites and burst into flames during first boot
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/feature pieces flagging a GTF (Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan) crisis remain a medium‑term risk for RTX’s aerospace segment — potential warranty, production or order delays could pressure margins until resolved. RTX Corporation: The Aerospace Cash Powerhouse Despite GTF Crisis
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RTX from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.
RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.
RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.
