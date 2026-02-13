Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in RTX by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $201.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $270.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.29. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $206.48.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RTX from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

