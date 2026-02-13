Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 53,616 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,616 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 94.9% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 314.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 31,087 shares in the company, valued at $924,838.25. This represents a 10.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 139,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,840. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 38,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,515 over the last ninety days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $31.72 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.