Metis Global Partners LLC Has $25.15 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $244.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.85. The stock has a market cap of $589.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $246.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%.The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

