Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,601,048.05. The trade was a 34.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,218. This represents a 54.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average of $150.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

