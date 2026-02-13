Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 41,135 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 41,135 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho set a $140.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $150.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $633.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.62 and a 200 day moving average of $118.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $156.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

