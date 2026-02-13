Meteora (MET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $104.44 Million

Meteora (MET) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Meteora has a total market cap of $104.44 million and approximately $14.66 million worth of Meteora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meteora has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Meteora token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meteora alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,704.55 or 0.99423852 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Meteora

Meteora was first traded on October 23rd, 2025. Meteora’s total supply is 997,735,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,959,780 tokens. Meteora’s official website is www.meteora.ag. Meteora’s official Twitter account is @meteoraag. The official message board for Meteora is proposals.meteora.ag.

Meteora Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meteora (MET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Meteora has a current supply of 997,735,642.355565 with 499,402,309.021644 in circulation. The last known price of Meteora is 0.20960314 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $13,832,765.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meteora.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meteora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meteora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meteora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meteora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meteora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.