Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.55 and traded as high as $35.28. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $34.1160, with a volume of 31,908 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mesabi Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesabi Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $447.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 12th. The mining company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 82.80% and a return on equity of 79.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,027,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,627,000 after purchasing an additional 28,372 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors lifted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 296,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 228,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 67,326 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 351.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 141,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 167,425 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) is a passive royalty trust that holds royalty interests in iron ore properties located on Minnesota’s Mesabi Iron Range. The trust does not engage in mining operations directly but receives royalty payments based on the volume of iron ore shipped from the underlying properties. These payments are derived from production of iron ore concentrate and taconite pellets sold to domestic and international steel producers.

Established in December 2011, Mesabi Trust was formed through the consolidation of royalty interests contributed by several mining companies.

