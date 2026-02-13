Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.58 and traded as high as $54.15. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $53.78, with a volume of 86,577 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBWM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 target price on Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Mercantile Bank from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $57.00 price target on Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Mercantile Bank Stock Up 0.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $923.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 23.87%.The business had revenue of $62.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Through its state-chartered subsidiary, the company provides a broad range of financial products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and consumers across West and Central Michigan.

The bank’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside commercial and consumer loan portfolios.

