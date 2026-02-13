May Barnhard Investments LLC Purchases 3,086 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

May Barnhard Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.4% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 39,998 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $204.61 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $208.20. The firm has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.27 and its 200-day moving average is $188.54.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

