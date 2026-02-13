Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $683.00.

Several research firms have commented on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $637.00 to $681.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $755.00 to $761.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $660.86 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $710.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.38%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

