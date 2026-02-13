Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $683.00.
Several research firms have commented on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $637.00 to $681.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $755.00 to $761.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th.
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target to $761 and reaffirmed a “buy” rating, signaling upside from current levels and support from at least one sell‑side bull. Jefferies raises price target on Martin Marietta
- Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a $2.49B adjusted EBITDA target for 2026 and reiterated progress on its SOAR 2030 strategy, giving investors a multi‑year profitability roadmap despite near‑term weakness. Martin Marietta outlines adjusted EBITDA target
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership update — George F. Schoen will join as Executive VP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary in March, strengthening the management team as strategy executes. Martin Marietta appoints new general counsel
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and presentation materials are available for deeper read — useful for investors analyzing segment trends and margin drivers. Q4 2025 earnings call transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed: EPS $4.62 vs. consensus ~$4.81 and revenue $1.53B vs. ~$1.66B; company gave weaker FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $6.4–6.8B versus the ~$7.1B street estimate — the primary near‑term negative driver. MLM misses Q4 revenue estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Shares fell following the miss and soft guidance — several media reports and market reaction show immediate selling pressure. Shares fall after earnings miss
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target to $612 and moved to “equal weight,” reflecting increased near‑term caution from another major analyst. Wells Fargo lowers Martin Marietta target
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
Shares of MLM opened at $660.86 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $710.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.57.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.38%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.
In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.
