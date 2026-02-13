Mark Folse Sells 4,854 Shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) Director Mark Folse sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $143,241.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,469.86. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of BFST stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $858.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.41 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Business First Bancshares declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Business First Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stephens increased their target price on Business First Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 160.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Business First Bank, a regional community bank headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individual consumers. Business First Bancshares operates under a community-focused model, emphasizing personalized service, local decision-making and relationship banking.

The company’s primary business activities include commercial lending, treasury and cash management, and deposit services.

