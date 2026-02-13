Maple Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75. Approximately 59,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 103,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

Maple Gold Mines Trading Down 4.9%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.02.

Get Maple Gold Mines alerts:

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Quebec’s prolific Abitibi greenstone belt. The company’s flagship asset is the Douay gold project, which comprises several contiguous properties covering more than 300 square kilometres of prospective terrain. Through systematic drilling programs and detailed geological mapping, Maple Gold Mines aims to expand and define high‐grade gold mineralization within structurally controlled zones.

The Douay project lies approximately 60 kilometres northeast of the Abitibi town of Chibougamau, a well‐established mining district with supporting infrastructure such as year‐round road access, hydroelectric power and nearby milling facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.