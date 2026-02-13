Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 96.3% increase from Mach Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Mach Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mach Natural Resources to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

Mach Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MNR opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. Mach Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNR. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Mach Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mach Natural Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Mach Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Mach Natural Resources Company Profile

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

