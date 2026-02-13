Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 96.3% increase from Mach Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Mach Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mach Natural Resources to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.
Mach Natural Resources Stock Performance
NYSE MNR opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. Mach Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MNR
Mach Natural Resources Company Profile
Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mach Natural Resources
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Mach Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mach Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.