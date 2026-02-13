Lumia Self Reported Market Cap Tops $7.67 Million (LUMIA)

Lumia (LUMIA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Lumia token can now be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lumia has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lumia has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,692.12 or 0.99418497 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lumia

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,846,221 tokens. The official website for Lumia is lumia.org. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia. Lumia’s official message board is blog.lumia.org.

Lumia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 140,746,021.73127738 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 0.0637434 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $2,393,600.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

