LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,506,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936,229 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.19% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $81,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,837.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 282,762 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,109 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc is a cloud-based software company specializing in business-to-business (B2B) intelligence and go-to-market solutions. Its platform aggregates firmographic, demographic, technographic and intent data to help sales, marketing and recruiting professionals identify, engage and close on high-value prospects. Subscribers gain access to a proprietary database of company and contact information, enabling targeted outreach and data enrichment across various workflows.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, ZoomInfo has expanded its capabilities through both internal development and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.