LSV Asset Management Raises Stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,013,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,082 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.44% of Annaly Capital Management worth $60,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,978 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 39.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 17.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 541,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,481 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,784 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jones Trading raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.72%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company’s core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

Featured Articles

