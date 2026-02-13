LSV Asset Management Purchases 579,300 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,524,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 579,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.08% of Vipshop worth $108,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Vipshop by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,204,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,695,000 after acquiring an additional 323,058 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,930,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,406,000 after purchasing an additional 760,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,147,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,564,000 after purchasing an additional 143,614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,931,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,690,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after purchasing an additional 407,450 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Price Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $21.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.60 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

