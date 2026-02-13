LSV Asset Management Has $97.99 Million Position in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 462.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059,405 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.23% of ACM Research worth $97,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 81.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 66,329 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in ACM Research by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 396.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 269,094 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $1,486,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ACM Research from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

ACMR opened at $64.10 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, insider Fuping Chen sold 100,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $3,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $2,314,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 802,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,537,526.48. The trade was a 8.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,342,600. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

