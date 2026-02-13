LSV Asset Management Has $85.82 Million Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.22% of Jackson Financial worth $85,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 26.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $111.99 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $123.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day moving average of $101.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore set a $118.00 price target on Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company’s core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

