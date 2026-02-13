LSV Asset Management Has $76.78 Million Position in The Western Union Company $WU

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,609,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 306,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.02% of Western Union worth $76,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,275,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,778,000 after purchasing an additional 58,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Western Union by 48.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,240,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,481,000 after buying an additional 4,321,604 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP increased its holdings in Western Union by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 10,366,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after buying an additional 3,684,366 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Western Union by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,329,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after buying an additional 2,140,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 821.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,170,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,589 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU opened at $9.79 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Western Union from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Western Union Company Profile

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

