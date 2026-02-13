LSV Asset Management Has $64.44 Million Holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,559 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.63% of Perdoceo Education worth $64,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth about $1,422,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 110.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 923,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 485,571 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 47.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 51,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,497,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PRDO. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Perdoceo Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $38.02.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

