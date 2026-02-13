LSV Asset Management Has $124.68 Million Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,859 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.10% of Federated Hermes worth $124,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 76.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $59,764.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,375. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $47,822.13. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 88,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,235.01. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 6,709 shares of company stock worth $321,046 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $55.53.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

