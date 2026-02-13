LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Baxter International Inc. $BAX

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,522,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 282,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.88% of Baxter International worth $102,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 82.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 138,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,273,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 130,169 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 169.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baxter International from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Baxter International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Baxter International this week:

Baxter International Stock Down 16.0%

BAX stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $37.74.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Baxter International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.06%.

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceutical therapies and biotechnology-based solutions. The company’s primary business activities are organized around renal care, medication delivery, acute therapies, pharmacy automation, surgical care and biotechnology. Baxter’s offerings are designed to support patient care in hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.