LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.29% of Campbell’s worth $121,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 66.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell’s by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co raised its position in Campbell’s by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Campbell’s Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CPB opened at $29.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The Campbell’s Company has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of -0.04.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Campbell’s’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 8th. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is 80.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of Campbell’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Campbell’s from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Campbell’s

Insider Transactions at Campbell’s

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $325,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,884.78. This represents a 20.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $71,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,748.64. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.