Longbow Finance SA Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Longbow Finance SA trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,245 shares during the quarter. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,944,673,000 after buying an additional 2,281,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,069,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,226,628,000 after acquiring an additional 581,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,181,556,000 after acquiring an additional 514,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,094,662,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,778,655,000 after acquiring an additional 715,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 146,892 shares of company stock valued at $31,926,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $205.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Phillip Securities upgraded AMD from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy,” which supports continued bullish conviction among some institutional analysts. Phillip Securities upgrade (Zacks)

Phillip Securities upgraded AMD from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy,” which supports continued bullish conviction among some institutional analysts. Positive Sentiment: AMD hired Ariel Kelman as Chief Marketing Officer — a strategic hire that could help commercial execution and brand positioning as AMD pushes into higher-margin enterprise and AI markets. AMD hires Ariel Kelman

AMD hired Ariel Kelman as Chief Marketing Officer — a strategic hire that could help commercial execution and brand positioning as AMD pushes into higher-margin enterprise and AI markets. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the feeds show anomalous “0 shares / NaN” values for early-February — looks like a data glitch rather than fresh buildup of shorts; treat with caution until corrected reporting appears.

Short-interest reports in the feeds show anomalous “0 shares / NaN” values for early-February — looks like a data glitch rather than fresh buildup of shorts; treat with caution until corrected reporting appears. Neutral Sentiment: Sector and peer-comparison pieces (Broadcom vs. AMD, AI race coverage) continue to frame AMD as a top AI/chip exposure but highlight NVIDIA’s lead; these narratives sustain interest but increase volatility as investors rotate between names. Broadcom vs. AMD analysis

Sector and peer-comparison pieces (Broadcom vs. AMD, AI race coverage) continue to frame AMD as a top AI/chip exposure but highlight NVIDIA’s lead; these narratives sustain interest but increase volatility as investors rotate between names. Negative Sentiment: Options-market indicators and commentary flagged by analysts are signaling elevated hedging/put activity that can precede short-term downside — traders interpret this as a warning of near-term pressure. Options markets warning (TipRanks)

Options-market indicators and commentary flagged by analysts are signaling elevated hedging/put activity that can precede short-term downside — traders interpret this as a warning of near-term pressure. Negative Sentiment: AMD shares slipped amid headlines that analysts think the market is “missing” a clear near-term catalyst — this suggests profit-taking and a re-price of expectations despite strong quarterly results. AMD stock tumbles — missing catalyst (Invezz)

AMD shares slipped amid headlines that analysts think the market is “missing” a clear near-term catalyst — this suggests profit-taking and a re-price of expectations despite strong quarterly results. Negative Sentiment: Notably, AMD’s stock slipped even after reporting record CPU server share — a sign that valuation concerns and macro/AI rotation are outweighing fundamental gains in the near term. Stock slips despite server share gain (TipRanks)

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Phillip Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $283.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.17.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

